How trans track athlete AB Hernandez became a conservative target

On Tuesday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced “any biological female student-athlete” who didn’t qualify because a trans athlete placed ahead of them would be allowed to compete in this weekend’s state track and field finals. The move came hours after President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California.

Credits

Guest:

  • Erin Reed - journalist and trans rights activist who covers LGBTQ+ legislation and news on her Substack “Erin in the Morning”

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Stephen Gregory, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Robin Estrin, Jack Ross, Zeke Reed