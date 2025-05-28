On Tuesday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced “any biological female student-athlete” who didn’t qualify because a trans athlete placed ahead of them would be allowed to compete in this weekend’s state track and field finals. The move came hours after President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California.
How trans track athlete AB Hernandez became a conservative target
Credits
Guest:
- Erin Reed - journalist and trans rights activist who covers LGBTQ+ legislation and news on her Substack “Erin in the Morning”