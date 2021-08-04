Surfing a 100-foot wave in Portugal: See how one man did it in new HBO docuseries

“100 Foot Wave” documents Garrett McNamara’s mission to find and surf the biggest waves.

"100 Foot Wave" documents Garrett McNamara's mission to find and surf the biggest waves.

The Olympics welcomed surfing for the first time this year, but the sport has a centuries-long history, and some are pushing it to new extremes. In the 1940s and 1950s, big wave surfing took off, and people began riding 20-plus foot waves off the shores of Hawaii’s north-facing beaches. In the 1990s, tow-in surfing rose in popularity. Surfers were towed into waves that reached 50, 60, or even 70 feet high. 

Big wave surfer Garrett McNamara went on a mission to find and surf the biggest waves ever a few years ago. His quest took him to a small fishing village in Portugal called Nazare. The journey is the subject of a new HBO docuseries called “100 Foot Wave.” 

“I would draw pictures of these giant waves with these teeny little guys just skateboarding all over the waves. And I never thought it would be a reality. All of a sudden, those cartoon characters I used to draw were real. It was happening,” says Garrett McNamara. 

