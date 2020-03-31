An estimated 37,000 medical professionals are needed to treat COVID-19 in hospitals across California. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to expand the state’s health care workforce. The order will allow recently retired doctors and nurses, plus students in medical or nursing schools, to sign up to treat patients.
California Health Corps to recruit med students, retired doctors and nurses to handle COVID-19
More
Credits
Guest:
Melody Gutierrez - Los Angeles Times - @MelodyGutierrez
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin