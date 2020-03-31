During isolation, Santa Clarita boy keeps in touch with grandparents through Ring

Cade Costic and his grandparents.

Cade Costic and his grandparents. Courtesy of Costic

Social distancing has put a strain on people who used to see each other often, like Cade Costic and his grandparents. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he would take his grandparents to appointments and museums. Today, sheltering in place means he can’t see his grandparents. They’ve turned to Ring, the video doorbell, to spend quality time together.  

