Social distancing has put a strain on people who used to see each other often, like Cade Costic and his grandparents. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he would take his grandparents to appointments and museums. Today, sheltering in place means he can’t see his grandparents. They’ve turned to Ring, the video doorbell, to spend quality time together.

What happens when a Santa Clarita teen can't see his grandfather?

He uses the @Ring doorbell.

Because protection from #COVID19 #coronavirus is love.

Meet Cade and Papa Dan.#COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/FcyJetG4Ph — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) March 27, 2020