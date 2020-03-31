Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Damon Lindelof (of “Lost” fame) created HBO’s “Watchmen,” which puts a modern spin on the 1987 graphic novel. In the show, cops are fighting a white supremacist ring. Most TV reviewers love the series. But comic book fans are divided. Some say the show is too political and even verging on “woke propaganda” for liberals. We hear from “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof about his series and the criticism it’s received.
HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ gets political, divides comic book fans
Credits
Guest:
Damon Lindelof - writer-producer, creator of HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ co-writer of the film ‘The Hunt’
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin