Bulgur wheat: Versatile and nutritious. Try it in these Turkish recipes

Bulgur wheat is one of my go-to whole grains. It’s made from cracked parboiled wheat berries, most commonly from durum wheat, which is why it has such a fantastic chew. Unlike other grains, bulgur is pre-cooked and dried, so it requires minimal cooking time, making it a convenient option. But it is wheat and therefore not gluten-free. Bulgur has part or all of the bran removed but retains the germ and endosperm of the wheat berry, making it nutrient-dense with B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and manganese. And, of course as a whole grain, it is a good source of fiber, no matter the grind.

I love its light nutty taste and satisfying chew. But most of all, I love its versatility in the kitchen and the fact that it doesn’t take a long time to cook, which makes it a convenient option. You can find bulgur in a range of coarseness from fine to whole. With fine-grain bulgur, you don’t need to cook it at all, just soak in water.





It’s a staple in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, so I usually look to those traditions and flavor profiles for recipe inspiration. But to be honest, one of the more frequent ways I use it is to boil whole bulgur in abundant, salted water like you would for pasta, cook it until it has a nice al dente chew, then drain it. I then use the prepped whole bulgur in salads or add it to soups throughout the week.

It makes a leaf-based salad very satisfying. Any grain bowl you normally make can feature bulgur as the base. It’s also terrific as a stuffing for vegetables. I try to keep whole and fine or medium-grain bulgur in the pantry at all times. Often when I’m braising greens with garlic in olive oil and a bit of water, the result is a bit soupy. When I want the dish to be more substantial, I’ll stir in a couple tablespoons of medium-grain bulgur and let it soak up the flavorful juices.





I suppose that the entry-level bulgur dish most of us have eaten is tabbouleh, the refreshing salad made with finely-chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and fine bulgur that is simply soaked, then squeezed dry. It’s delicious but I have an alternative for you to try that I’ve come to rely on. It’s kisir, pronounced “ku-sur,” the Turkish version. You start with fine-grain bulgur, soak it, then add tomato and pepper paste, pomegranate molasses, and lemon juice for an amped flavor profile. Then include chopped tomatoes, scallions, and to finish, a touch of parsley or fresh mint. I like serving it on romaine or gem leaves. It’s a great starter. In the same vein but with the addition of red lentils is mercimek koftesi, the Turkish vegan red lentil balls. Again we use fine bulgur, but this time, we add cooked and cooled red lentils, cooked onion, pepper paste and spices. You form the balls by squeezing them.





But I also love making bulgur pilaf(v)s. I kind of think of them as a faster, more accessible paella. Just begin by sautéing chopped onion in olive oil, then add any vegetable you like. Cook until the veggies begin to soften, then add a coarser grind of bulgur and water or broth of your choice, any additional flavorings, and cover and cook until the water is absorbed. Then fluff it up and cover for another couple of minutes. The ratio of water to bulgur when cooking in this way is one cup of bulgur to one and a half cups of water. Here is a delicious pilaf from Claudia Roden that includes chickpeas, eggplant and tomatoes. Here is a pilaf from Turkish cookbook author Özlem Warren of sauteéd ground beef with cabbage and bulgur that is kind of like a deconstructed cabbage roll. It’s so satisfying.

If you’re tired of oatmeal, try making porridge with bulgur. Cook it with cow milk or plant-based milk, sweeten with honey or maple syrup, and top with fruits, nuts, and seeds for breakfast.