Over the past two days, Jennifer Siebel Newsom has been testifying against Harvey Weinstein in his rape and assault trial in Los Angeles. The documentary filmmaker and wife of Governor Gavin Newsom offered graphic testimony on Monday, alleging Weinstein raped her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2005 while she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop. She faced a grueling cross-examination from Weinstein’s defense attorneys. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes he committed in New York. Of the four women who have taken the stand against him in the trial, Siebel Newsom has the highest profile.