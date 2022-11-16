At Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, Donald Trump stood against a sea of American flags and a blue sign that read “Make America Great Again! 2024.” He announced his third run for president, rambling exaggerations and lies about his record. He mainly did not repeat his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, but he said if elected, he would outlaw absentee voting. Trump’s early announcement is widely seen as an attempt to shield himself from the multiple criminal and civil investigations he’s facing, and to discourage other Republicans from running, most notably Florida’s Ron DeSantis.