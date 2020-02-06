New York prosecutors rested their case today in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial. Six of Weinstein’s accusers testified over two weeks, and they described in graphic detail what the former movie producer allegedly did to them. Only two of them are tied to the charges field against Weinstein. We get the latest on the trial.
Harvey Weinstein trial: Dramatic testimony, prosecution rests
