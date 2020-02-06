Harvey Weinstein trial: Dramatic testimony, prosecution rests

Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team depart the criminal court during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 5, 2020.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team depart the criminal court during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 5, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs.

New York prosecutors rested their case today in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial. Six of Weinstein’s accusers testified over two weeks, and they described in graphic detail what the former movie producer allegedly did to them. Only two of them are tied to the charges field against Weinstein. We get the latest on the trial. 

