Untangling the many lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado.

Former President Donald Trump met with New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday. She’s leading a civil investigation into his business practices. Trump answered just one question about his name, read a statement calling the investigation a witch hunt, then invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination. He spent hours responding to inquiries with two words: “same answer.” In total, he said it more than 400 times. 

