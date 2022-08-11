Untangling the many lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing

Former President Donald Trump met with New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday. She’s leading a civil investigation into his business practices. Trump answered just one question about his name, read a statement calling the investigation a witch hunt, then invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination. He spent hours responding to inquiries with two words: “same answer.” In total, he said it more than 400 times.
Credits
Guest:
- Andrea Bernstein - co-host of the podcast “Will be Wild” about the January 6 insurrection - @AndreaWNYC