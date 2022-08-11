‘Day Shift’ is better than other popular Netflix action flicks, says critic

In “Day Shift,” Jamie Foxx plays a dad who cleans pools in the San Fernando Valley during the day, and makes more money by killing vampires at night.

Credit: YouTube.

Guests review new movie releases. “Summering” is a coming-of-age story about four girls who are about to start middle school. “Inu-Oh” is an animated rock opera musical set in 14th century Japan from acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa. “Emily the Criminal” is a crime thriller about credit card fraud, starring Aubrey Plaza. Netflix’s “Day Shift” follows Jamie Fox as a dad who cleans pools by day and moonlights as a vampire hunter.

