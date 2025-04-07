Today marks three months since the fires destroyed Pacific Palisades and Altadena, killing 30 people and devastating the local economy. LA County’s gross domestic product is expected to drop this year by more than $4.5 billion because of the fires. Some businesses managed to survive, like the Altadena Ale and Wine House on Fair Oaks Avenue, located on the edge of the burn zone. It recently reopened.

Owner Gail Casburn, who’s lived in the area since 1989, says much of her customer base has disappeared since everything around her is nearly gone.

On Saturday, about 15 people were at the pub, including 10 who lost their homes (Casburn was one of them). She recalls, “We're all in there healing, talking about how we're navigating the insurance companies, how we're going to try to rebuild and navigate that whole process, because we're all in the same boat.”

She explains her insurance agent is working to reimburse her money to help recoup lost income when Altadena Ale and Wine House temporarily closed.

“We couldn't do anything for two and a half months because there was benzene in the water and it was toxic. And you couldn't even turn it on because the fumes, especially if it was warm water, evaporate. And it could really get you ill. So we had to wait until we got a clean bill of health that the water was safe, then we could hire people to come in and clean the entire place inside.”

Casburn says she used to get a lot of business between 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m., but now 11:00 p.m. is closing time (three hours earlier than pre-Eaton Fire).

“Our late night is gone because it's very dark up there. There's no houses and there's no businesses. A lot of our customers don't live close anymore, so they have to commute in. That has really slowed down the business. They have rallied behind us. But the real issue is distance, isn't it? It's not like ‘let's go a couple blocks.’”

Still, she aims to get more customers back, partly by doing more social media posts.

As for government officials’ responses to the disaster, Casburn says she believes LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is doing the best job possible, and she’s trying to see if the Small Business Administration (SBA) can help. However, Casburn says no funds have come from the LA County Economic Relief Grant so far.

Right now, some of the insurance money that Casburn received for her scorched home, she’s putting it toward her business. She hasn’t put her house fully on hold, and is seeking information on navigating the process.

“My pub patrons, we're all sharing stories and advice. And I'm trying to make sure I don't make a mistake, accept things that I don't need to accept. On top of fighting the insurance company for my business, it's a full-time job dealing with the loss of your home.”





Casburn points out that last night, she and her family discussed moving elsewhere and starting over, especially since one of her sons is ill.

But ultimately, she says, “Thirty-six years we've been here. … This is our home. And the pub … what's great about it is it’s healing. People come in with some sense of normalcy, even though everything behind it and around it burned. At least we can come together in a familiar spot, and share our stories, and help each other emotionally, psychologically. … We're all suffering. But we're all trying to encourage each other to rebuild because this is our community. Where are we going to move? Where do you move to?”