Opioid overdose deaths dropped nearly a quarter last year, thanks in part to medicines like Narcan. But the Trump administration wants to cut funding for Narcan, and experts worry that progress will be lost.
Overdose deaths are dropping in US, Trump wants to cut funding for Narcan
Credits
Guests:
- Soma Snakeoil - co-founder and executive director of the Sidewalk Project
- Ricky Bluthenthal - distinguished professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California