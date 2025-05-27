Overdose deaths are dropping in US, Trump wants to cut funding for Narcan

Opioid overdose deaths dropped nearly a quarter last year, thanks in part to medicines like Narcan. But the Trump administration wants to cut funding for Narcan, and experts worry that progress will be lost.

Credits

Guests:

  • Soma Snakeoil - co-founder and executive director of the Sidewalk Project
  • Ricky Bluthenthal - distinguished professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Stephen Gregory, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Robin Estrin, Jack Ross