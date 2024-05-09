Though he hated being called a “producer,” the Pasadena-born Steve Albini was instrumental to the sound behind influential albums by The Pixies and Nirvana, in addition to original music he crafted with his bands Big Black and Shellac. Albini helped create a D.I.Y, analog sound in rock music that influenced generations of musicians, and continued his prolific work as a musician and engineer until his death. Shellac’s first studio album in 10 years, To All Trains, will be posthumously released May 17. NPR’s Lars Gotrich discusses Albini’s vast career and influence.

Explore KCRW’s playlist below for a survey of Albini’s original music and extensive recording work and collaborations, spanning the early 1980s through the present. Scroll on for an additional Spotify playlist, though Albini’s own music is not available on the platform. We’ll be updating the playlist to include the eagerly anticipated new Shellac album, so please also share your favorite Steve Albini work and memories, (nassir.nassirzadeh@kcrw.org) so we can sprinkle some more into the mix.