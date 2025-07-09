Every year, volunteers fan out across the United States to count people who are living on the streets. The federal government requires this count. Journalist Brian Goldstone was a volunteer in 2020 in Atlanta, spending a night going block by block, tent by tent.

He says one image stuck with him: an old station wagon stuffed full of belongings, including pillows, blankets, and bedsheets. A man was in the driver’s seat, and a woman was clutching a toddler in the passenger seat. But Goldstone wasn’t supposed to count that family because they weren’t literally living on the streets. That family was basically invisible, along with countless others sleeping in cars, crashing on couches, and renting motel rooms by the week. Goldstone set out to uncover the true scope of homelessness, and he followed five families (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy) for more than five years to try to understand it. The result is a new book, There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America.

Goldstone tells KCRW that the government defines homelessness as people living on the streets or in homeless shelters, and the federally mandated point-in-time census is “catastrophically distorted” because it omits the vast majority of men, women, and children who don’t have permanent homes in the country. He believes the real number is roughly six times greater than the official tally.

“We're talking about 4 million men, women, and children who are homeless in America right now. … They are living in their cars. They're living in the overcrowded apartments of others. They are languishing in these extremely exploitative, and often substandard, conditions in these extended-stay hotels and motels. … They literally don't count, as far as the official definition and count is concerned. And they have been written out of the story that we as a country have told ourselves about,” he says.

The omission of these people isn’t an accident or oversight, he argues. It goes back to the 1980s during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. “Homelessness became attributable overwhelmingly to mental illness and addiction, even though the fastest growing segment of the homeless population in the 1980s were children under the age of 6. The dominant explanation became mental illness, addiction, even laziness, or refusal to work. So there was this attempt to control the story, and there was also an attempt to control our sense of the magnitude,” he explains.

In the book, Goldstone argues that the underlying cause of homelessness is the high price of housing, and the circumstance of being unhoused itself can lead to addiction and mental distress.

He gives the example of Michelle, who was stably housed at the start of the book, cooking dinner for her kids on Christmas Eve. By the end of all the chapters, she’s living in a train station in Atlanta and addicted to alcohol. “Anyone walking by her might be tempted to assume that she is in that place because she is drinking. But it becomes very clear, as you read her story, that her drinking is a consequence of this precarity, not the reason for it,” he says.

Michelle also lost her three kids and gave up on her dream to become a social worker. Goldstone says what’s heartwrenching about her story, and that of other families, is how preventable the push into homelessness was. “I'm careful to use the language of being pushed into homelessness, that these families did not fall into homelessness. This is the result of a kind of engineered neglect, and it was absolutely heartbreaking to see in real time all of the little ways that this anguish could have been avoided through a whole range of different policies and all of the systems that were just actively militating against their stability.”

Another woman in the book is Celeste Walker, a single mother of three kids, ages 6, 14, and 16. Her abusive ex burned down her rental home and was later arrested for arson. Her landlord, a private equity firm called The Prager Group, filed an eviction after she refused to pay rent on an incinerated home. Her credit score took a massive hit, and she resorted to living at the Efficiency Lodge, one of more than a dozen extended-stay hotels within a mile of each other. The rent there was $265 per week.

“These hotels, I've come to think of them as extremely profitable homeless shelters in … DeKalb County, which is one of the most populous counties in the South, which has not a single family homeless shelter. … Conditions there are just absolutely abysmal. We're talking rodents … ceilings about to cave in … electrical outlets, where if you plug something in, it might catch fire. People's desperation is just being preyed upon. The refrain these families constantly hear from management is, ‘Well, you're welcome to go somewhere else,’ knowing that there is nowhere else to go,” Goldstone describes.

Another family that ends up at an extended-stay hotel room, at a chain called Extended Stay America, are Maurice, Natalia, and their kids, who refer to the room as their “expensive prison.” The cost there is nearly double what they paid for their two-bedroom apartment down the road, which they were evicted from.

“In the span of eight months, they spent $17,000 on this room, and it's no accident that this extended-stay hotel chain was actually purchased while they were living there by Blackstone and Starwood Capital, two private equity giants who are seeing how this market of extended stays can really capitalize on the nation's housing crisis.”

Extended Stay America made $1 billion in revenues in 2020, and Blackstone and Starwood Capital bought it for $6 billion. About 650 locations exist nationwide.

Meanwhile, local politicians and officials, at least in Georgia, have not been taking action to regulate these extended-stay hotels, Goldstone points out.

He emphasizes, “It's important to note that the families and individuals … are living in these hotels and motels often not for months, but for years. There are school buses that pull up to the Efficiency Lodge every day to pick up school children who have been living there for years. People have the hotel address on their driver's license. These families and individuals, they have none of even the minimal protections that normal tenants do, tenants who are renting an apartment. … They're also deprived of assistance that would go to families and individuals who are homeless. So when they go to the coordinated entry point that you have to visit in order to try to gain assistance … they're told, ‘I'm sorry you don't fit the definition.’”

That was what happened to Celeste Walker, who went to an intake center to try to leave the Efficiency Lodge and get into a shelter. At the time, she was diagnosed with ovarian and breast cancer, and the chemotherapy made her extremely sick. She ended up scoring low on the vulnerability index because she was living at the hotel.

“It feels so degrading, so dehumanizing to her, to have to use her cancer to plead to this caseworker. … Even then, she's told, ‘I'm sorry, you just don't fit the definition of homeless.’ So she says to the caseworker, ‘Fine, you said that in order to be considered ‘literally homeless,’ we have to go to a homeless shelter. We'll go to a shelter.’ And the caseworker says, ‘Well, actually, I'm so sorry, but you mentioned that your son recently turned 15. Well, the family shelters here in Atlanta, they don't allow boys over the age of 13, so if you want to go to a shelter, you would have to split up your family. He would have to go to a men's shelter.’ And Celeste, that idea is understandably outrageous to her,” Goldstone explains.

Another subject of There Is No Place for Us is Brittany (aka Britt) Wilkinson, whose roots in Atlanta went back five generations. She was set to attend Alabama A&M University, but she got pregnant and dropped out.

Goldstone says Wilkinson’s experience illustrates the story of housing policy in Atlanta.

“When she was born, her family lived in public housing. Atlanta was actually the first city in America to build public housing during the 30s. And during the 90s and 2000s, when Britt was a child, Atlanta became the first city in the country to begin demolishing all of its public housing. Britt and her mom actually experienced homelessness when she was a child. Britt was determined, as an adult with her own children, to make a home for them, for herself in this city. … When Britt’s story opens, she has just received a housing voucher. … And she tragically ends up losing the voucher later on, when she can't find a landlord who will accept it. She went to college, hoping to have a more stable career, to not be stuck in these low-wage jobs that she ends up in. She did get pregnant, and she decided to have her child. … It's telling that in America, being a single parent can be a sentence of a life of struggle and deprivation, and that certainly doesn't have to be the case.”

During the 1990s welfare reform era, single moms were forced to enter low-wage jobs “because there was this idea that they needed to tap into the inherent dignity of work,” Goldstone recalls. Those jobs didn’t pay a livable income, nor did they offer child care. “These single mothers, who at one time would have been eligible for welfare benefits, now comprise the overwhelming majority of America's working homeless population.”

With the Section 8 program, landlords often don’t want to take it because the federal government doesn’t pay much (and in Atlanta, rents are rising fast). Plus, there’s an idea that voucher holders “are somehow deficient or … unruly,” Goldstone adds.

Landlords also can’t hike up rents at will when tenants are using vouchers. “They have to abide by the rent guidelines of the local housing authority. They also have to pass safety inspections. So when it's financially beneficial for landlords to accept these vouchers, they will. But in these ‘red hot rental markets,’ that incentive has disappeared.”

Wilkinson ended up losing her voucher because she couldn’t find a landlord who would accept it before it expired. She and her kids ended up living in a car. Then they moved to a low-income housing tax credit apartment complex, where rents stayed affordable because the landlord received a tax subsidy. But when the COVID pandemic hit, the owner sold the property to a luxury developer, so the complex was demolished, and all the families there had to leave.

“The fact that someone could lose their home because it was deemed more financially lucrative for the property owner to sell that home, I mean, that is something that we just take for granted. We just call that supply-and-demand economics, that's capitalism. But I think it should be made strange to us,” Goldstone says.

He notes that in LA, after this January’s wildfires, people were justifiably outraged and called for prosecution when some rents jumped 75-100%.

Housing needs to be seen as a fundamental human right, and one promising model is social housing, which means public housing that isn’t stigmatized or allowed to fall into disrepair, he says.

Goldstone gives the example of Vienna, Austria, where people across all income levels have access to social housing that is affordable, safe, and dignified.