When it’s cold outside, make yourself some comfort stews

There are few dishes as universally welcomed at the table as a bowl of tender meat, poultry, and vegetables that have been simmered in flavorful broth. While some stews are more brothy than others, the main difference between a soup and a stew is that the latter is cooked in less liquid, resulting in a broth that is reduced and sometimes thickened, making it more intensely flavored.

I’m sharing two stews today. One is a very old recipe from Tuscany, which is an example of how few ingredients can combine to create a stunning result. The particular recipe is from longtime friend Rolando Beramendi, food importer and author of Autentico. The other is from noted food writer and recipe developer Yewande Komolafe, whose book My Everyday Lagos came out last year. You should have both dishes in your repertoire as they’re easy to make and result in deep flavor. Both cookbooks are excellent as well.

We Americans love peanut butter, so it’s a mystery to me why more of us haven’t embraced the repertoire of West African groundnut stews. I’m particularly drawn to two versions. The first is from Yewande Komolafe, frequent contributor to The New York Times’ cooking section. Her Vegetable Maafé recipe feels perfect for this time of year. The dish starts with onion, garlic, ginger, and tomato paste, which are cooked together to create a flavor base. Then a can of whole tomatoes is added, along with vegetable stock or water, to create the brothy environment in which the vegetables will cook. For this recipe, Komolafe uses green plantains, carrots, butternut squash, and a Scotch Bonnet chile for zest. Peanut butter is loosened with a bit of broth, and stirred into the pot along with a bit of tamarind and a little fish sauce. Greens are added last. Komolafe describes the result as “balancing sweet, savory, earthy and spicy” notes. It’s a great make-ahead dish because it only gets better as the flavors marry. If you want to make a chicken-based peanut butter stew, I recommend this Poulet Mafé from Pierre Thiam. Pierre is a California-based chef from Senegal.

The peposo is one of those dishes with a huge flavor upside created by the synergy of long-cooked beef, copious amounts of black pepper, and Chianti Classico. Because the pepper is so intrinsic to the dish, it is important to use fresh peppercorns. Some will be used whole, and some will be crushed. Some might characterize the dish as brown food or “ugly delicious.” I actually think it’s beautiful because the combination of the pepper and wine make the dish nearly black. It’s a singular stew. A friend recently had this exact version at an event and said it may be one of the greatest dishes she’s ever eaten. That said, Rolando Beramendi’s version has a few elements to give it greater interest. He uses a lot of pepper. More than in many recipes. He uses a soffrito, the slow-cooked combination of onions, celery, and carrots that is often seen in Italian recipes. And he adds clove and juniper to the stew, as well as an herb bundle. I really want you to make this dish, and I encourage you to do it Beramendi’s way at least once.

But if you’re just interested in getting something in the pot, maybe even in a slow cooker, here is a recipe made with short ribs. And if you read Italian, here is one that is the simplest version — so simple you can probably run the recipe through Google translate.

I’ve interviewed each of these authors. You can find the links to them here:

Yewande Komolafe, My Everyday Lagos

Pierre Thiam, Simply West African

Rolando Beramendi, Autentico



