Trump’s team had a plan to invalidate Biden’s White House win and knew some of their own claims were bogus

During the final days of the Trump presidency and lead-up to the January 6 insurrection, it turns out that one of Trump’s lawyers sent then-Vice President Mike Pence a memo that laid out a strategy for him to overturn the election results in Congress. This is one revelation in “Peril,” a new book by Robert Costa and Bob Woodward.

Also, newly released court documents show the Trump campaign itself did not believe in at least some of their own voter fraud claims, specifically those related to the voting machine company called Dominion.