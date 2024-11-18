Pomona College’s sacred ‘47’ brings new meaning amid Trump victory

President-elect Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House has taken on new significance for the students and graduates of Pomona College. No, not because of the results of the election or his policies, but instead, his literal place in history as the 47th U.S. president. That same number is sacrosanct for Pomona alumni, who revere it as part of campus tradition, as well as a meme. Now, some want to claim it.

Historically, the number 47 has popped up in the institution’s history an uncanny amount of times, says Hugo Martin, Pomona College graduate and assistant editor on The Los Angeles Times’ Fast Break Desk.

“The organ in the music auditorium has 47 pipes on it. The first graduating class had 47 enrolled students. The largest dorm on campus has 47 characters on it. So we've made that our number. And if you talk to any Pomona grad, they'll tell you that their password on their email or whatever has 47 on it, because that's just our special nod to Pomona College.”

The number has also made notable appearances in the cultural zeitgeist, including the Star Trek universe, thanks to writer Joe Menosky, who worked on shows in the franchise including The Next Generation and Voyager.

As Trump’s next term nears, Martin says he and other alumni are concerned about the political implications of wearing Pomona College-related merchandise, such as his 47-emblazoned baseball cap.

“Some of them said they were going to toss their 47 hats. And someone said they had a 47 sticker on their car, which they scraped off. And I even talked to one alum who was planning to tattoo 47 on her body, but has decided not to.”

He continues, “The general consensus is we're just going to wait this out. At some point, Donald Trump will no longer be president. He will not be known as 47, and 47 will lose its significance for the rest of the country. We can then bring our hats out and our tattoos and whatever else, and continue to show our love for our alma mater.”