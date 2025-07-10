Ice cream sandwiches: So many flavors and textures to combine

Who doesn’t love an ice cream sandwich? They combine two of our favorite treats: cookies and ice cream. And there is something absolutely delicious about licking around the edge of the ice cream as it softens that brings us back to childhood. There are plenty to choose from at the supermarket. Even the simplest, made with soft flat chocolate wafers, are easy to wolf down.

But we’re going to make them, so let’s focus on the type where cookies are used to sandwich the ice cream. The benefit of making your own is the variety of flavor and texture combinations you can create. Don’t be intimidated into thinking you need to make your own ice cream, instead concentrate on making the cookies and choosing an ice cream flavor that supports it. Some people like to roll the edges in mini chips, sprinkles, or nuts. It makes the appearance neater, but I prefer a simpler eating experience. If you’re lazy, short on time, or simply don’t have the patience to layer the ice cream neatly, just serve the cookies alongside the ice cream/s of your choice, and let people create their own “open-face” ice cream sandwiches.

Let’s start with the obvious: the chocolate chip cookie. I don’t necessarily recommend using your favorite recipe if it results in a harder cookie that will either shatter or cause the ice cream to wedge out by the force of your bite. You need the cookie to be softer.

My personal preference is a soft chocolate chipper, and there are a few ways to create them. Sally McKenny of Sally’s Baking Addiction and her new cookbook Sally’s Baking 101 uses cornstarch and an extra egg yolk in her cookies specifically for ice cream sandwiches, which results in a tender cookie that won’t break your teeth once frozen. She also suggests using mini chocolate chips for the same reason. Personally, I’d love to eat these cookies accompanied by a salted caramel or dulce de leche ice cream.

Whatever cookie you end up baking, remember to portion them in an appropriate size for the sandwich you want. Large cookies may result in a sandwich that needs to be cut in half for some people. Use a medium cookie scoop or portion out 1.5 tablespoons of dough. When your cookies are cooled and it’s time to sandwich them with ice cream, here are a couple of tips. You don’t need to completely soften the ice cream, just let it sit at room temperature for a couple of minutes. Then take an appropriately sized scoop of ice cream for the thickness you want that just fits the size of the cookie. Lay the scoop of ice cream on the back side of one cookie and gently (GENTLY!) spread it to the edges. Put the other cookie on top and carefully and gently press the sandwich together in the center to compact it just a bit. You can eat the first one that you press too hard that becomes a broken mess. I put a small lined sheet pan in the freezer and allow it to get cold, then lay each sandwich on it as I make them. They don’t need to stay in the freezer for very long, just enough time to set the softened ice cream. But of course, you can make these in advance.

The next most popular cookie for ice cream sandwiches is actually a brownie, or brownie cookie. There are many recipes out there, but I like Claire Saffitz’s Salty Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches. I pair the brownie cookies with chocolate ice cream, but Claire allows vanilla ice cream to soften just enough so she can mix in large chunks of Oreos, then slather the mixture between the salted brownie cookies before freezing. But I think the brownie cookies would be great sandwiched around any kind of chocolate ice cream, mint chocolate chip, and especially Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia.





If you want to lean into red, white, and blue why not take Jeni’s lemon and blueberries parfait and place it between two red velvet cookies.

But what might be the all-time sleeper cookie to make for ice cream sandwiches are snickerdoodles. They are chewy, vanilla perfection that pair with nearly everything but are especially good with Ben and Jerry’s Churray for Churros or any caramel or cinnamon-forward ice cream. And last but definitely not least are peanut butter cookies with chocolate or banana ice cream (Chunky Monkey anyone?).