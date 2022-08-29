The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that supported the search warrant for the FBI’s raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. On Saturday, a federal judge ordered the DOJ to share a complete list of documents taken in the search. And a hearing is scheduled for Thursday that could shape the future of this investigation.
What charges could Trump face for taking secret documents to Mar-a-Lago?
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica