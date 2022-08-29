$1.6 billion donation to Marble Freedom Trust could transform politics

Elusive tech mogul Barre Seid quietly gave what’s likely the largest political donation ever made — $1.6 billion — to a little-known conservative group called Marble Freedom Trust (MFT). This happened a year ago and could shape future politics.

Activist Leonard A. Leo controls the nonprofit MFT. He was once the executive vice president of the Federalist Society, the influential legal group that helped former President Trump transform the Supreme Court and lower courts with conservative judges.