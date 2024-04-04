Sonoran white wheat: Whole grain but doesn’t look or taste like it

I just spent the past week with relatives in Tucson, Arizona, home of the flour tortilla, its iconic cultural marker tied to Northern Mexico and the Southwest U.S. Its cultural importance supersedes the border. Whenever I’m here, I wrap everything I eat in them. Somehow they are soft and chewy, with a unique elasticity, and often they are gossamer thin, speckled with bits of char.

Underpinning the iconic food is the wheat that was originally used to make it: Sonoran white wheat. Spanish missionaries brought this heirloom wheat variety to North America in the 17th century, and it was first planted in the Sonoran desert.

The marvelous Mexican TV personality and cook Pati Jinich featured Tucson and the grain in her show Tucson: Gateway to Sonora. She talks to famed baker Don Guerra of Barrio Bread, who has built a bread business linked to his local regional grain economy. Every time I visit the city, I bring back a bag of his Sonoran Blend, a mix of organic white Sonoran, hard red spring and red fife grains.





The wheat is planted in the fall, then due to its hardiness, goes into a type of dormancy and overwinters, coming back to life in the spring. It continues to grow until it’s ready to harvest in July. The berries are relatively soft and easy to grind, even for home millers, and the flour that is milled from them is white, even while retaining the germ, unlike winter wheat, which is a darker, nearly brown color.

The wheat has resurged in the past decade thanks to its versatility in baked goods, sweet flavor, and white color. It’s a way of using a whole grain wheat that doesn’t look or taste like whole grain wheat. Use Sonora where you would use lower-protein pastry flour — in quick breads, muffins, cookies, biscuits, pancakes, cakes, and tortillas of course! If you’re just starting your landrace grain journey, try mixing it half and half with a good quality all-purpose flour. It adds a tremendous amount of flavor. If you’re a sourdough devotee, you can also make a loaf with a fantastic and aromatic crust by subbing out 30-40% of your flour for Sonora.





Local miller Nan Kohler of Grist & Toll says Sonora white is “a soft white landrace wheat variety with low protein and mellow gluten.” She continues, “We use it for virtually all pastry baking. Its pale, creamy color and flavor profile also make it a very stealth whole grain flour – it doesn’t look or taste whole grain-y.” She says that flavor notes of the flour are raw almonds, buttermilk, raw oats, raw corn, and sweet cream. She has a marvelous recipe for a large slab of shortbread to share. And here’s her scone recipe. Just add strawberries to it. There are quite a few recipes using Sonora white wheat flour on the website. Kohler also pointed out the importance of several women to the story of Sonora resurgence in California. ​​”There is no Sonora [in California] without Monica Spiller - she researched and got a tiny amount of seed from a seed bank. And cotton grower Sally Fox was the first to grow it out. A lot of women are important to the CA Sonora story who don’t always receive credit for their work because they aren’t part of the local food scene.”





Noted baker and teacher Clemence DeLutz of Gourmandise says, “It’s soft enough for subbing out for all-purpose, but strong enough to make a sandwich loaf stand up. Which is why I recommend baking breads made with Sonora in loaf pans (for the extra support). The varieties of Sonora grown in California have been remarkably strong in gluten and extensibility.”





Roxana Jullapat generously shares a new 100% Sonora wheat pie dough recipe from her upcoming book. Co-owner of Friends and Family in Hollywood, Jullapat is a champion of our local grain shed and author of what is considered to be an important work on working with whole grains, Mother Grains.

Sonora white wheat flour is easily found online from a variety of regional mills, but why not support our local mill Grist & Toll?