Weekend film reviews: ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ ‘Twinless’

The latest film releases include The Conjuring: Last Rites, Preparation for the Next Life, Twinless, and The Threesome. Weighing in are Christy Lemire, film critic for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the YouTube channel Breakfast All Day, and Alison Willmore, critic for NY Magazine and Vulture.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren in the ninth installment of the franchise. Their task: get rid of a demon from a family's home.

Willmore: “I think the thing with these movies is that the sell point has usually been just that they're very competently made, especially the first one, which I think was a genuinely very creepy movie. … Does it feel like you're just on fumes at this point? Yeah. But, I mean, there's a reason that this is the most successful other cinematic universe outside of Marvel. … This one just leans into a lot of hokey family drama. … I had a good time with this. There's creepy dolls, there's creepy mirrors. I enjoy those things.”

Lemire: “There is a lot of nostalgia for previous installments in the series, but nothing ever truly ends. And so it dangles a possibility of furthering this, just to be safe, just in case people want more. But as is always the case, there's this very ominous opening crawl of ‘this was the scariest case that Ed and Lorraine Warren ever took. And they saw things here they'd never seen before.’ Come on, each new one is truly the scariest one? Can't be. But Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson … take this totally seriously and bring all that gravitas and craft into what is essentially a very silly haunted house movie.”

Preparation for the Next Life

From director Bing Liu (Minding the Gap), this is about an unlikely romance between two young people living in New York. One is a war veteran from a small town in America, the other from the marginalized Uyghur community.

Lemire: “They both see something in each other that creates this instant connection, and it's romantic and it's suspenseful. And it's how they try to bond and forge a future, maybe together, in this city, in this country that is so unforgiving to people like them, to immigrants, to veterans, no one's looking out for them. They need to look out for each other. And it is gorgeous and dream-like.”

Willmore: “Bing Liu’s mother married once, when they came to the U.S., married an American man who was abusive and mercurial and unpredictable. And I think that he has talked about seeing a bit of echoes of that relationship in … the ways in which this main character is looking at this young man and trying to figure out if she should tie her life together with him. She is undocumented, she's in this incredibly precarious situation. And I think this movie is great about the ways in which it shows her navigating and being taken advantage of just because she is in a place of having very little power to protect herself. … It's a great movie. I think it's getting a really quiet release, and that makes me sad. It is worth seeking out.”

Twinless

This is about a strange co-dependency that develops between two twins, minus their siblings.

Willmore: “It is a film about with Dylan O'Brien in this double role, playing Roman and Rocky. One of these characters is a slightly hapless, straight guy, a bit of a bro. And the other one is this twin who was a gay man who moved away from home and had [been] leading this very confident life until he died unexpectedly. And so you have this unexpected friendship forming between James Sweeney's character, Dennis … he’s this very shy gay man who really latches on to Dylan O'Brien's character at a support group. … And from there, this movie takes a lot of unexpected twists. … A lot of the enjoyment is just in the surprises of the ways it goes. But it's really carried by these two great performances. Dylan O'Brien really, really distinguishes these two characters and makes them feel very different, but makes you understand the complicated relationship between them. And then James Sweeney is both vulnerable and sometimes very creepy in this role.”

Lemire: “Just the idea of a movie taking place at a support group for twins who have lost their sibling is a really fascinating premise and really specific, because no one's going to understand that loss, that emptiness like a twin. And so the idea that these two characters, who are extremely different, would connect quickly and fill that hole in one another's life — makes total sense. But then … it goes to a lot of really unexpected places, which are just breathtaking in their confidence, in their boldness. And so just from a storytelling perspective, I was really impressed by this.”

The Threesome

In this comedy-romance, a threesome between a young man and two women leaves both of them pregnant.

Lemire: “This gets a lot more dramatic than perhaps you might expect, and I admire that there's no judgment on anybody for the decisions that they make. So yeah, it's surprisingly good.”

Willmore: “I think one of the things that is hard to tell from the trailer is that this is a movie with a kind of outrageous soapy premise, but it treats all of its characters with really grounded empathy. … But I think also, one of the things that this movie made me think of … is a movie about people who are … diverging from very conventional sexual situations or monogamous ones, and also maybe finding out that they're just not actually ready for them. So I think it's actually a nicely realistic romantic comedy that happens to have an outrageous setup.”