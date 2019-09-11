The Trump administration is talking about removing tent encampments and putting homeless people in Los Angeles and other west coast cities into government-run facilities. Administration officials came to LA this week to get a close look at who would be put into those facilities. Andy Bales, chief executive of the Union Rescue Mission, was on tour with the officials.
Trump admin talks about moving California's homeless into federally-backed facilities
