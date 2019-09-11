Hard seltzer is the latest drinking craze. With its relatively low calorie count and La Croix-esqe bubbles, it has attracted the millennial drinker. White Claw, in particular, has been selling out nationwide. It’s even outselling Budwiser.
What's behind the White Claw craze?
Credits
Guest:
Lew Bryson - The Daily Beast, author of “Tasting Whiskey: An Insider's Guide to the Unique Pleasures of the World's Finest Spirits”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz