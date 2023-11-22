Handroll kit, cake calendar: What to give your loved ones this holiday

There are two ways to shop locally for holiday gift giving. You can buy items made by local folks, and you can patronize local shops to browse and buy from their stock. May I also point you in the direction of last year’s list? I still stand behind each of the choices.

We all need fuel to shop, so I start off this list with an idea to give you energy to get those holiday chores done, and make at least one home present wrapping gathering a festive meal.

The Joint Eatery hand roll kits

A present for you and your closest friend or family group — these handroll sets from acclaimed dry-aging fish butcher The Joint are the perfect lunch or dinner for that day you’re wrapping a million presents or decorating the tree. Give yourselves delicious food that is easy to eat, requires no cooking, and is super festive. The Handroll Bento serves two and the Uoichiba DIY Handroll Kit serves four very generously.

Places to browse

Carla’s Fresh Market

If you’re looking for a few fun condiments or special ingredients to gift your friend who is kitchen-obsessed, go to Carla’s and browse the shelves. Ariell Ilunga is a former NYC fashion publicist who also spent time at the Hollywood Farmers Market working with food vendors. She knows what’s going on locally, and her shelves show off a range of foods appropriate for giving. Chile crisp? Special olive oil or locally-produced unique sauces? Take your pick.

Sara’s Market

In City Terrace, Sara’s Market has been family-owned for 60 years, and offers what the neighborhood needs and more. The “more” is a curated selection of locally-made products as well as food pop-ups. Stop in for toilet paper, leave with little jars of goodies. They carry Sunset Cultures, one of my favorite local makers of jams, vinegar and kombucha.

The General Store

In Venice, this is the quintessential California casual boho place to browse. They offer beautiful gifts for that special person — from local makers and beyond. I’m partial to the mugs from Oregon ceramicist Kati Von Lehman. They’re substantial to look at but comfortable to hold — for that friend who lingers over coffee or tea.

Heath Ceramics

Growing up in Silver Lake in the 1960s, Heath Ceramic dinnerware was aspirational and the ultimate in sophisticated California design. But the in-store experience is about much more than dinnerware. I was delighted to have been gifted a bud vase by a friend. From that simple vase to a bronze espresso cup by LA artist Nancy Pearce, Heath is always a peak browsing experience.

Artisan holiday pop-ups

Green and Bisque Clay House

December 1 & 2

This holiday market is filled with work of talented local ceramicists.

Craft Contemporary

The OG folk art and craft center of LA becomes a marketplace for two days in December. Meet the artists/makers for special insight to that gift you’re wondering if you should buy.

Favorite culinary items





Clare Crespo, artist and self-described fantasist

Crespo’s website has a few items we would love to gift and to receive. At the top of the list is her yearly calendar. The 2024 Hurray Today Calendar features cake. The poster-sized calendar is made up of individual sheets to fully celebrate the current month. I already have mine. Crespo is a truly gifted local artist whose exuberance is revealed with every brush stroke of color.

Another of her objects is a quirky Deli Post Stationery Set. The individual sheets of bread, lettuce, tomato slices make up a sandwich. They make writing letters cool again. And of course we’ve gifted her Hey There Cupcake cookbook many times. It continues to delight parents and children alike.

Rooted Fare crunchy black sesame butter

From Asley Xie and Hedy Yu, co-founders, childhood friends, and daughters of immigrants who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley in SoCal, comes this Chinese answer to Italian pistacchiosa.

It’s made with black sesame seeds and peanuts, a touch of sugar, and addicting crunchy bits. Slather it on toast or ice cream. Eat it with a spoon or use it in your baking. It’s very special. For the holidays, they also have a pineapple cake cashew butter. It's creamy and full of sweet, tart flavor from organic pineapples with pops of crushed oat cookies and jammy dried pineapple pieces.

Corky’s Nuts walnut butter

Corky’s walnuts are grown on a family ranch in the Capay Valley in Northern California. This walnut butter is a complex mixture of, rich, buttery, and a touch of sweet, just like the walnuts processed into the paste. I eat it on toast with jam, but I love it in the Iranian walnut-pomegranate stew fesenjan. You can also buy their walnuts. They sell two different varieties, one which is milder, for walnut newbies.