Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) were the only two Republicans to vote against rescinding federal support for public broadcasting last week. The House also voted to rescind. That means NPR, PBS, and member stations will lose $1.1 billion in federal funding. KCRW will lose about $1.3 million, which is about 5% of our budget. Smaller stations will feel a greater effect. KCRW hears from two people who run smaller stations: Rachel Hubbard, executive director of KOSU in Oklahoma City and Stillwater, and Frank Lanzone, general manager of KCBX in San Luis Obispo.

Hubbard explains that KOSU serves about 500,000 people monthly. Half of the audience tunes in via live radio, and the other half via web stream, podcasts, Instagram, and TikTok. The staff includes 20 people. Eight are in the newsroom, which is a massive jump from 2019 when only one existed. “We've really doubled down to fill the news gaps and really address the news crisis that exists in Oklahoma. Oklahoma has lost more of its journalism capacity than all but three other states. So it's a place where we really felt like we were mission-driven to fill the gap,” she says.

KOSU’s budget is $3 million, and they stand to lose $300,000 in CPB funding, which accounts for 10% of the budget, she says.

“In some ways, the revenue issue is the most simple one to deal with, because it's cash in and cash out, so we can work on local fundraising. … But as we think about some of the joint infrastructure that exists inside public broadcasting, things like shared content management systems and shared satellite services, and how we pay for music rights, some of those costs are much stickier and much more difficult to understand or deal with.”

Over at KCBX, which the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) designates as a rural station, the audience is much smaller — 35,000 people, spanning from Santa Barbara to Salinas, reports Lanzone.

The staff includes 10 full-time people and a few part-timers. Three people fill the newsroom, but Lanzone says that department needs more improvement.

KCBX’s budget is $1.8 million, and 13% comes from the CPB. “And Rachel is right. The problems for us are going to be the over $200,000 that we never see, that the Corporation has been paying out for music rights and distribution and interconnection fees,” he says.

Amid the 13% federal funding loss, Lanzone says no immediate cuts will be made because the station has a “cushion” that can sustain them for a few years. Beyond that, they need to raise money locally, and Lanzone doesn’t fear they’ll eventually shut down long-term.

Listeners have stepped up their support, Lanzone shares. “People who would give us $5 a month, hundreds of them have increased them, doubled them. We've seen major gifts improve, increase drastically over the past couple of months. So we're getting awfully good local response, which is really … important for our small staff to hear and to see coming in the door.”

KOSU has received a similar response for their current emergency fundraiser. They’ve brought in half the money they need, Hubbard reports.

“I was wearing an NPR hat when I was at lunch on Saturday, and a man came up and just started hugging me and weeping. And what we've been telling people is we're not going anywhere. We're as committed to this mission as we've ever been, if not more. And we just need some runway to figure out how to fill these gaps in the short term, so that we can focus on the medium and long-term sustainability of KOSU. But the response thus far has been really great.”

Hubbard points out that KOSU and many other public radio stations knew for a long time that they were at risk of losing federal funding. So they already started news collaborations.

“And NPR, writ large, has worked on those things with regional journalism centers in places like California and Texas and the Gulf states, these joint newsrooms that are helping public radio stations be more efficient. … But we're going to have to continue to find new ways to be more creative and remake our operating systems for a future without federal funding,” she says.

Also over the weekend, former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller said on MSNBC that this change could be good because she found it problematic for the government to partly fund journalism.

“If we have a crisis, it forces us to think about things in ways that we've never thought about them before,” Hubbard says. “How can we reach new audiences? How can we be more efficient? How can we be more creative? How can we work with other nonprofit news outlets? And we don't intend to waste this crisis.”