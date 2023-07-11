Cento Pasta Bar, Villa’s Tacos: Michelin’s latest LA discoveries

Michelin recently added 10 new restaurants to its California Guide, including six in LA. Some of them could earn one to three stars next week. Traditionally, Michelin is known to only highlight fine dining establishments, but that’s not always the case. So how does the guide decide which restaurants receive top marks?

The process starts with Michelin’s team of anonymous inspectors who visit a restaurant and rate their meal and experience based on certain guidelines, according to Eater LA’s Cathy Chaplin.

From there, the establishment may receive any number of stars, or a Bib Gourmand designation, which is specifically awarded to restaurants that are more affordable. “The Bib Gourmands tend to be more representative of what our city does well, which is to say not European fine dining — more approachable food.”

New additions from LA:

Cento Pasta Bar

This pasta and wine bar in West Adams is from chef Avner Levi. Originally a Downtown LA-based pop-up, it found a permanent home in 2021. Chaplin says that while the pasta might appear familiar, Cento’s secret lies in the preparation.

“The signature dish that's been around from the start is the beet spaghetti, and that comes with brown butter, ricotta, and chives. And it's just the most eye-catching, magenta pile of noodles. Really incorporating the California produce into these very traditional Italian formats is really what Cento is all about.”

Cobi’s



This Southeast Asian restaurant is located in Santa Monica, and features curries, grilled meats, and brunch. Chefs Cobi Marsh and Lance Mueller opened it in 2021.

“You've got the Vietnamese influence, Indonesian, Thai. One of the most excellent starters I've had there is the Kanpachi. You've got this raw crudo preparation in a coconut dressing with finger limes and green chilies and it's fantastic.”

Dear Jane’s



Overlooking the water, Dear Jane’s is a seafood restaurant in Marina del Rey. It comes from Josiah Criton, as well as husband and wife duo Hans and Patti Röckenwagner. The name is a play off of the trio’s other restaurant, Dear John, in Culver City.

“It doesn't take itself too seriously, but the quality is definitely high. So you'll get things like fish sticks with caviar, and even a seafood tower named after Jamie Lee Curtis, who is a friend of the restaurant.”

Dunsmoor



Comfort food is at the heart of Glassell Park’s Dunsmoor. Opened by Brian Dunsmoor, who was previously at the Michelin-starred restaurant Hatchet Hall, the restaurant specializes in food cooked over a wood-fired hearth.

“You never are thinking about your cholesterol. It has some Southern flavor, but also has some Pennsylvania Dutch cooking elements. So it's really the chef bringing forth these very historic recipes and his historic preparation styles in a way that's contemporary and fresh.”

Juliet



Opening at the beginning of 2023, Juliet focuses on Parisian faire. This upscale Culver City eatery is chic and boasts an indoor/outdoor space that can seat 120.

“It really feels quintessentially LA. … Everyone loves the duck confit cigars to start, and nearly every table finishes with the madeleines for dessert and they are served warm with powdered sugar.”

Villa’s Tacos



This restaurant from chef Victor Villa started as a pop-up and is located in Highland Park. It’s best known for handmade blue corn tortillas and mesquite-grilled proteins such as ranchera asada, perines de pollo, and frijoles con nopal.