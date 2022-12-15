Critics review the latest film releases. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the epic sci-fi sequel from James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. “EO” follows the life of a donkey born in a Polish circus and is directed by Jerzy Skolimowski.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a bloated, but gorgeous, rehash of first film, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association