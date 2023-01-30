Soft rock is a creature of the 1970s, often derided as insipid, saccharine, and soul-killing. Yet, many of us secretly sing along to songs like “Tiny Dancer,” “All Out of Love,” and “Baby Come Back.” The three-part documentary “Sometimes When We Touch” explores the rise of soft rock and its influence on today’s music.

“It was a mixture of a lot of different sounds. So was a little bit of country and a little bit of blues and a little bit of rock. Pretty much anything that was mellow was originally called pretty music, beautiful music — rock music for people who don't like rock,” says Lauren Lazin, the documentary’s executive producer and director.