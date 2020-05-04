School starts in August for LAUSD, but may still be online

Sixth grade teacher Edward St. George says he’s getting the support and online instruction training he needs to teach his students, but some of them have not been showing up to their virtual classrooms.

Los Angeles public schools will start on August 18, according to LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. But the district hasn’t decided if classes will be online or in person. In the meantime, graduation will take place virtually, summer school will be expanded for students having trouble distance-learning, and teachers will undergo more training to teach online.

Edward St. George - sixth grade teacher at Animo Jefferson Charter Middle School

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes