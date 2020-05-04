Los Angeles public schools will start on August 18, according to LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. But the district hasn’t decided if classes will be online or in person. In the meantime, graduation will take place virtually, summer school will be expanded for students having trouble distance-learning, and teachers will undergo more training to teach online.
Credits
Guest:
Edward St. George - sixth grade teacher at Animo Jefferson Charter Middle School
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes