The Supreme Court was on a two-month hiatus because of the coronavirus. Today, the justices reconvened to hear oral arguments in a conference call. That wasn’t the only first for the court today. The public was able to listen in on the arguments too. This is a monumental step for the notoriously traditional and secretive court.
You can listen in on Supreme Court arguments — for the first time in history
