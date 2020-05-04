You can listen in on Supreme Court arguments — for the first time in history

Hosted by
The Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a conference call for the first time today.

The Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a conference call for the first time today. Photo credit: Mark Thomas/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

The Supreme Court was on a two-month hiatus because of the coronavirus. Today, the justices reconvened to hear oral arguments in a conference call. That wasn’t the only first for the court today. The public was able to listen in on the arguments too. This is a monumental step for the notoriously traditional and secretive court.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes