Most college students are taking classes from home. Some have received a break on dorm and meal fees, but not tuition or fees. Now a class action lawsuit against both the UC and Cal State systems says they should refund those fees, which go toward gyms and health centers. KCRW speaks with Adam Levitt, one of the lawyers suing UC and Cal State on behalf of some 700,000 students.
Students sue UC, Cal State for unused campus facility fees
Credits
Guest:
Adam Levitt - lawyer
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes