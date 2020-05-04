Students sue UC, Cal State for unused campus facility fees

The University of California and Cal State systems are facing a class action lawsuit that demands refunds for school services that have shut down due to COVID-19.

Most college students are taking classes from home. Some have received a break on dorm and meal fees, but not tuition or fees. Now a class action lawsuit against both the UC and Cal State systems says they should refund those fees, which go toward gyms and health centers. KCRW speaks with Adam Levitt, one of the lawyers suing UC and Cal State on behalf of some 700,000 students.

