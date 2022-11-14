Gerrymandering led to GOP’s slim House lead in midterm elections

Nearly a week after the end of the midterm elections, Americans are still waiting to find out which party will control the House of Representatives. If Republicans capture the majority, it’ll likely be by a smaller margin than pundits and pollsters had anticipated. One reason Speaker Nancy Pelosi could hand the gavel to her fellow Californian Kevin McCarthy: the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the justices let stand legislative maps that were racially discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act.

Meanwhile, Democrats retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada. That means that President Biden has two more years to reshape the federal judiciary.

Also two setbacks exist to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. One is from a federal judge in Texas late last week, and the other is from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals today.