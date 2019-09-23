Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday that he would not be sitting down with his American counterpart at the UN General Assembly this week. This comes after an attack on Saudi oil fields, which the U.S. alleges was the work of Iran. The U.S. recently imposed tougher sanctions on Iran that Iran’s leader claims were "desperation."
Are the U.S. and Iran inching closer to war?
