Critics review new movie releases: “Studio 666,” a horror-comedy starring Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Taylor Hawkins; “The Desperate Hour,” starring Naomi Watts as a mother whose son gets caught up in an active shooter situation in their rural hometown; “Family Squares,” a family drama with a huge ensemble cast that includes Judy Greer, Henry Winkler, Anne Dowd, and Zoe Chao; and “The King’s Man,” in which Ralph Fiennes plays Orlando Oxford, and he and his cohorts uncover the group responsible for manipulating global leaders into starting World War I.
Dave Grohl’s ‘Studio 666’ is like live-action ‘Scooby Doo,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association