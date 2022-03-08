COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped by half over the past two weeks, and Hawaii is the only state that still has an indoor mask mandate. A new COVID program from the Biden administration goes into effect this week, called Test to Treat. The idea: If you have COVID symptoms, you can go to a pharmacy, get a rapid test, and if you’re positive, you receive antiviral pills to take at home. These pills are very effective in preventing serious symptoms. The whole thing is free. But there aren’t enough of these drugs on the market yet.