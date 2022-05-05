Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late last month described the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a proxy war between Russia and NATOo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on that characterization on Monday.

“This is not a proxy war. I know that is … the Russian talking point on this, but it is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved. The United States is not fighting this war. So I think it’s important and vital for all of us to not repeat the Kremlin talking points on this front,” Psaki said.