Will US and NATO end up in proxy war with Russia?

A damaged residential area is pictured in Chuhuiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022.

A damaged residential area is pictured in Chuhuiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late last month described the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a proxy war between Russia and NATOo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on that characterization on Monday. 

“This is not a proxy war. I know that is … the Russian talking point on this, but it is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved. The United States is not fighting this war. So I think it’s important and vital for all of us to not repeat the Kremlin talking points on this front,” Psaki said.

Credits

Guest:

  • Olivier Knox - Washington Post reporter and author of their Daily 202 newsletter

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins