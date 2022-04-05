Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out evidence for what he calls war crimes in an address to the United Nations Security Council today. He described a mass grave that’s been discovered in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, as well as bodies of people who appear to have been executed with hands tied behind their backs. According to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the images must be independently verified, but back up the allegations that Russia has committed war crimes. She is also calling for Russia to be removed from the U.N. Human Rights Council, calling its membership a “farce.”