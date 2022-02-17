Critics review “Dog,” a comedy that stars Channing Tatum as a U.S. Army ranger who befriends a military dog named Lulu; “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlburg who are hunting for a treasure lost during the Magellan expedition; “The Cursed,” set in rural 19th-century France, where a small village appears to be cursed; and “A Banquet,” which follows a newly widowed mother whose daughter becomes possessed.
‘The Cursed’ feels like 18th century version of Jaws, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold
- Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline