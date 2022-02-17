Tensions continue to mount over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an address to the United Nations today, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the ways Russia could justify the invasion. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said the threat of an invasion is still “very high.” Russia is a master manipulator on the world stage — look no further than the 2017 presidential election.
Is a Russian invasion of Ukraine inevitable?
Credits
Guest:
- Nina Jankowicz - global fellow focusing on disinformation, especially in Eastern and Central Europe at the Wilson Center