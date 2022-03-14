Abortion rights are threatened in red states. Here’s the latest in Texas and Missouri

A pro-choice demonstrator holds a sign outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2021.

A pro-choice demonstrator holds a sign outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2021.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended a lawsuit aimed at killing the state’s law that bans abortions as early as six weeks, before many women even know they’re pregnant. Private citizens are empowered to enforce the law. Nearby red states are trying to pass similar legislation. In Missouri, lawmakers introduced bills that would prevent women from leaving the state to get an abortion, and make it illegal to terminate an ectopic pregnancy.

