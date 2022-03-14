The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended a lawsuit aimed at killing the state’s law that bans abortions as early as six weeks, before many women even know they’re pregnant. Private citizens are empowered to enforce the law. Nearby red states are trying to pass similar legislation. In Missouri, lawmakers introduced bills that would prevent women from leaving the state to get an abortion, and make it illegal to terminate an ectopic pregnancy.
Abortion rights are threatened in red states. Here’s the latest in Texas and Missouri
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica