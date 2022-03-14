Could Putin be prosecuted for potential war crimes in Ukraine?

Footage released by Ukraine Armed Forces on Thursday March 9, 2022 allegedly shows the aftermath of Russia’s bombardment on a children’s hospital in Mariupol.

Footage released by Ukraine Armed Forces on Thursday March 9, 2022 allegedly shows the aftermath of Russia’s bombardment on a children’s hospital in Mariupol. Photo credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Cover Im via Reuters Connect.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is investigating possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Last week, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, and images of a pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher through rubble shocked the world. Today, The Associated Press reported that the woman and her baby died.  The attack is just one example of a war crime committed by Russia during its brutal invasion. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said it is “clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime, period.”

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins