The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is investigating possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Last week, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, and images of a pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher through rubble shocked the world. Today, The Associated Press reported that the woman and her baby died. The attack is just one example of a war crime committed by Russia during its brutal invasion. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said it is “clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime, period.”