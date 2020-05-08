Today’s jobs report suggests the U.S. could be heading back to Great Depression territory. The numbers show more than 20 million jobs were lost last month. That’s more than double the jobs lost during the 2008 recession. The unemployment rate is now nearly 15% — compared to 25% unemployment in 1933. KCRW looks at the financial crisis today — and lessons from the Great Depression.
US shed more than 20 million jobs in April, unemployment reaches nearly 15%
Credits
Guests:
Robert Reich - professor of Public Policy at the University of California Berkeley, former labor secretary under Bill Clinton - @RBReich, David M. Kennedy - Stanford university historian, author of “Freedom from Fear: The American People in Depression and War, 1929-1945”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes