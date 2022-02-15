Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval rating has dropped below 50%, according to a new UC Berkeley poll. Two out of three voters say he’s doing a poor job on homelessness. Another poll shows that 94% of voters see homelessness as a serious or very serious problem. They want local officials to take faster action to get people off the streets and get them the help they need. Those feelings are similar across age, political affiliation, and race.
Homelessness is uniting Californians who are fed up with their political leaders
