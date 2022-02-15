Homelessness crisis might push UC Berkeley to cut size of student body

Homeless encampments sit at Peoples Park, a historic site of political activism in Berkeley, California, Dec. 27, 2021.

Homeless encampments sit at Peoples Park, a historic site of political activism in Berkeley, California, Dec. 27, 2021. Photo by Shutterstock.

UC Berkeley is being accused of exacerbating homelessness in its community. Save Berkeley’s Neighborhood is suing the university, saying it’s not providing enough housing for students and it’s causing a ripple effect, creating cramped houses, higher prices, and forcing residents out. Now a judge has sided with the group and ordered Berkeley to pause its enrollment to levels based on the 2020-2021 school year. That means the institution might have to cut its incoming freshman class by a third — more than 5,000 fewer students might be offered a spot when letters are mailed out next month. 

