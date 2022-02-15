UC Berkeley is being accused of exacerbating homelessness in its community. Save Berkeley’s Neighborhood is suing the university, saying it’s not providing enough housing for students and it’s causing a ripple effect, creating cramped houses, higher prices, and forcing residents out. Now a judge has sided with the group and ordered Berkeley to pause its enrollment to levels based on the 2020-2021 school year. That means the institution might have to cut its incoming freshman class by a third — more than 5,000 fewer students might be offered a spot when letters are mailed out next month.