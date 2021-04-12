Critics review “Voyagers,” about a group of genetically engineered teenagers in outer space; “Thunder Force,” a Netflix original comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two friends who become a crime-fighting duo; “Our Towns,” an HBO documentary about small cities nationwide working hard to revitalize themselves, based on a 2018 book of the same name by journalists James and Deborah Fallows; “Moffie,” about a young man who must complete his military service in 1981 South Africa while hiding his homosexuality.
‘Thunder Force’ was set up to be smart but it ‘swung and missed at every single opportunity,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson, Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser