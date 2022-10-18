Korean pop sensation BTS is saying a temporary goodbye to its fans. The band’s members are taking a break to participate in South Korea’s mandatory military conscription. Under the country’s law, all able-bodied men are required to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces by age 28. Big Hit, its label, says the band will reunite in 2025. But their fans, known as the ARMY, are devastated.
BTS ARMY in mourning as Korean pop sensation bids goodbye (for now)
Credits
Guest:
- Hye Jin Lee - clinical assistant professor of communication, USC Annenberg