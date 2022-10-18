Republicans are looking to flip at least five seats during the 2022 midterm elections to gain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. That includes a number of competitive and high-profile races in California, such as the race in District 27 between Republican Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith, District 13 between Democrat Adam Gray and Republican John Duarte, and District 47 between Democrat Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh. The races are gaining national attention.