A U.S. intelligence report out today confirms what Joe Biden, when he was a presidential candidate, said more than a year ago. He said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS) signed off on the plan to assassinate Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now Biden will have to deal with Saudi Arabia, and it’ll be a different relationship than the one former President Trump had. Unlike Trump, Biden’s refusing to talk to MBS directly, even though he’s the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

Biden spoke Thursday on the phone with the official leader, Mohammed bin Salman’s father, King Salman.

